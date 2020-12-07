Menu

December 12 – Leading Edge Physiotherapy

By kdominiuk 630CHED
Posted December 7, 2020 5:38 pm

Do you have questions about your child’s development? Is your child facing challenges associated with ADHD, Autism, Down syndrome, developmental delay? Are you interested in what options are available to help your child thrive?

Tune in this Saturday on Talk To The Experts with Grant Fedoruk, with experts Farah Hasham and Carrie Sleno from Leading Edge Physiotherapy. They will be there to answer your questions about early intervention. So let’s talk Pediatric, Occupational Therapy and Physiotherapy on Talk To The Experts, Saturday at 11:00am with Leading Edge Physiotherapy on 630 CHED.

