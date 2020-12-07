Menu

Crime

Inquest begins into 2018 death of Quebec City toddler stabbed to death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2020 3:07 pm
A message is set in the middle of a pile of plush toys before a silent march to commemorate the tragic death of two-year-old Rosalie Gagnon, Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in Quebec City.
A message is set in the middle of a pile of plush toys before a silent march to commemorate the tragic death of two-year-old Rosalie Gagnon, Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

A coroner’s inquest into the death of two-year-old Rosalie Gagnon began in Quebec City on Monday.

The investigation aims to shed light on the causes and circumstances of the toddler’s death, as well as identifying contributing factors and formulating recommendations if necessary.

Read more: Quebec mother pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in toddler daughter’s death

The little girl’s death in April 2018 sent shockwaves across the province.

It was a passerby who first found the child’s bloody stroller.

Read more: Quebec minister calls for inquiry into two-year-old girl’s stabbing death

Police officers then traced the mother, Audrey Gagnon, who ultimately took them to a garbage bin in Quebec City’s Charlesbourg district, where the little girl’s body was found.

Story continues below advertisement

Rosalie was stabbed 32 times and possibly strangled, according to evidence presented by the Crown.

Trending Stories

Read more: Mother of toddler found dead in Quebec City charged with arson and obstruction of justice

In March, a few days before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec, Gagnon, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 14 years.

She also pleaded guilty to interfering with a dead body, for which she received five years in prison, but the sentences will be served concurrently.

Read more: Miscommunication between youth protection, shelter to blame for death of Quebec City toddler: CDPDJ

Hearings will be held until Friday at the Quebec courthouse.

Click to play video 'Norah and Romy Carpentier’s mother lends voice for fundraiser to honour daughters' Norah and Romy Carpentier’s mother lends voice for fundraiser to honour daughters
Norah and Romy Carpentier’s mother lends voice for fundraiser to honour daughters – Nov 27, 2020

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Coroner's InquestQuebec coronerQuebec youth protectionRosalie GagnonAudrey GagnonQuebec City toddler deathQuebec City toddler
