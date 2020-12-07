Inquest begins into 2018 death of Quebec City toddler stabbed to death

A coroner’s inquest into the death of two-year-old Rosalie Gagnon began in Quebec City on Monday.
The investigation aims to shed light on the causes and circumstances of the toddler’s death, as well as identifying contributing factors and formulating recommendations if necessary.
The little girl’s death in April 2018 sent shockwaves across the province.
It was a passerby who first found the child’s bloody stroller.
Police officers then traced the mother, Audrey Gagnon, who ultimately took them to a garbage bin in Quebec City’s Charlesbourg district, where the little girl’s body was found.
Rosalie was stabbed 32 times and possibly strangled, according to evidence presented by the Crown.
In March, a few days before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec, Gagnon, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 14 years.
She also pleaded guilty to interfering with a dead body, for which she received five years in prison, but the sentences will be served concurrently.
Hearings will be held until Friday at the Quebec courthouse.
— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier
