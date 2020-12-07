Menu

Canada

Fire at old Hamilton’s Corner Garage in Guelph under investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 10:49 am
Guelph firefighters were called to the old Hamilton Corner's Garage early Saturday morning.
Guelph firefighters were called to the old Hamilton Corner's Garage early Saturday morning. Supplied

An investigation is underway after a fire over the weekend destroyed the old Hamilton’s Corner Garage in Guelph’s south end.

Firefighters were dispatched to the corner of Gordon Street and Arkell Road on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Read more: Barn fire north of Guelph considered suspicious, OPP say

The blaze was brought under control and no injuries were reported.

The roads in the area were closed overnight but reopened later in the day.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no damage estimate was available, but the garage has been closed since 2016.

Read more: 6 residents escape Guelph house fire thanks to smoke alarms

The decaying white building, which has been repeatedly tagged with spray paint, has become a bit of an eyesore in the south.

Recently, the property has been the focus of developers with the hopes of building condominiums.

