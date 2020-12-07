Fire at old Hamilton’s Corner Garage in Guelph under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after a fire over the weekend destroyed the old Hamilton’s Corner Garage in Guelph’s south end.

Firefighters were dispatched to the corner of Gordon Street and Arkell Road on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

The blaze was brought under control and no injuries were reported.

The roads in the area were closed overnight but reopened later in the day.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no damage estimate was available, but the garage has been closed since 2016.

The decaying white building, which has been repeatedly tagged with spray paint, has become a bit of an eyesore in the south.

Recently, the property has been the focus of developers with the hopes of building condominiums.

On Saturday, December 5, our crews responded to a fire at 1354 Gordon Street South in #Guelph. No injuries reported. Cause of fire under investigation. https://t.co/CX9T8WqfSs pic.twitter.com/mJAoq7Fqhu — Guelph Fire Department (@GuelphFire) December 7, 2020