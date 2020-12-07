Menu

Crime

3 charged after Peterborough police dog finds cocaine in vehicle during traffic stop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 9:57 am
Police service dog Chase located cocaine in the vehicle during a traffic stop.
Police service dog Chase located cocaine in the vehicle during a traffic stop. Peterborough Police Service

Three Peterborough and area residents face charges after drugs were located in a vehicle following a routine traffic stop in Peterborough early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1 a.m., an officer conducted a routine vehicle stop in the area of Rubidge Street just north of Sherbrooke Street. The traffic stop led to a drug investigation when two of the individuals allegedly failed to properly identify themselves.

Police service dog Chase was requested to attend the scene and the canine located a quantity of cocaine in the vehicle, police said Monday.

As a result of the investigation, Richard Cobourn, 33, of Fraserville, was arrested and charged with two counts each of possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine, opioid) and failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

Hilary Fleetwood, 34, and Jonathan Spradbrow, 32, both of Peterborough, were arrested and each charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Fleetwood was also charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Spradbrow was additionally charged with possession of cocaine.

All three were released. Cobourn and Fleetwood will appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 22, Spradbrow on Dec. 23, police said.

