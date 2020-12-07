Menu

Canada

Man dead after car crashes into pole in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 7:34 am
A photo of the crash scene near Heritage Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton.
A photo of the crash scene near Heritage Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton. Andrew Collins / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Heritage Road and Bovaird Drive at around 10:10 p.m. for reports that a car had collided with a pole.

Police said the driver died due to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Heritage Road was closed between Bovaird Drive and Embleton Road for the investigation but has since reopened, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

