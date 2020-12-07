Man dead after car crashes into pole in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Heritage Road and Bovaird Drive at around 10:10 p.m. for reports that a car had collided with a pole.

Police said the driver died due to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Heritage Road was closed between Bovaird Drive and Embleton Road for the investigation but has since reopened, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

COLLISION:

– Heritage Rd/Bovaird Dr in #Brampton

– Single vehicle collided with a pole

– Male driver has died due to the injuries sustained

– Major Collision Bureau will be taking carriage

– Witnesses are asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers

– C/R at 10:10pm

– PR20-0399135 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 7, 2020

.@PeelPolice have closed Heritage Road between Bovaird & Embleton Road for a serious single vehicle collision. One patient trapped, reported without vital signs. Hydro pole down and wires across the roadway. #Brampton — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) December 7, 2020