52-year-old man seriously injured after shooting in central Ottawa

Police say a 52-year-old man has serious injuries after a shooting in central Ottawa Saturday morning.

Police said officers were called to the 200 block of Nepean Street at 10:40 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Emergency crews located the victim who had been shot and he was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Ottawa Police’s Guns and Gangs Unit is now investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

