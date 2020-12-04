Suspicious package forces evacuation of several buildings, including Ubisoft Saguenay offices

Send this page to someone via email

A large-scale evacuation was launched in the Saguenay borough of Chicoutimi on Friday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered on Racine Street, near the building housing Ubisoft offices.

Saguenay police say a resident noticed the package and called police at 12:50 p.m.

“We’re taking the matter very seriously,” police spokesperson Luc Tardis said.

Officers dispatched to the scene located the package and quickly erected a safety perimetre encompassing a large section of Racine Street.

Tardis said several buildings, including residential and commercial buildings, were evacuated.

The number of evacuees is estimated to be around 500. City buses are on site so people can seek shelter and stay warm during the police intervention.

Story continues below advertisement

There are no injuries, according to Tardis.

Other first responders, including firefighters and paramedics, were on hand to help police.

Tardis said the Sûreté du Québec has been called in as the local police force does not have the resources to inspect the package and handle its contents.

Doing so could take several hours as the technical specialists are being sent in from Montreal over 400 kilometres away, according to Tardis.

The incident comes just three weeks after a hoax forced the evacuation of the building housing Ubisoft offices in Montreal.