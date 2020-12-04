Menu

Crime

2 Lethbridge men charged after restaurant rammed by truck during break-in

By Tiffany Lizée Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 12:24 pm
Click to play video 'Support floods in for Lethbridge business after smash and grab' Support floods in for Lethbridge business after smash and grab
A Lethbridge business is left to clean up the mess after a brazen weekend theft. As Quinn Campbell reports, Honkers Pub and Eatery is getting a lot of community support as it deals with another blow to the business during already tough times.

Lethbridge police have charged two men in connection with a break-in at Honkers Pub and Eatery that caused thousands of dollars in damages on Nov. 29.

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant on a residence in the 2700 block of 7 Avenue N. and found evidence allegedly connecting two men to the crime, police said on Friday.

Read more: Lethbridge restaurant rammed by truck in Sunday morning break-in

Travis Robert Taylor, 30, from Lethbridge, was charged with break and enter, breach of undertaking and mischief to property.

Travis Roy Priest, 31, from Lethbridge, was charged with break and enter and possession of a controlled substance. Police said Priest’s whereabouts are unknown at this time and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Facebook / Honkers Pub & Eatery Ltd.

Security footage provided to Global News by Honkers Pub and Eatery showed a small truck back into glass windows of the restaurant, causing considerable damage to the front of the building. Two occupants can be seen exiting the truck, stealing an ATM and driving away.

The pub, located on 2808 5 Ave N., was empty at the time and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Priest can call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8427.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
