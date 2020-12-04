2 Lethbridge men charged after restaurant rammed by truck during break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police have charged two men in connection with a break-in at Honkers Pub and Eatery that caused thousands of dollars in damages on Nov. 29.

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant on a residence in the 2700 block of 7 Avenue N. and found evidence allegedly connecting two men to the crime, police said on Friday.

Travis Robert Taylor, 30, from Lethbridge, was charged with break and enter, breach of undertaking and mischief to property.

Travis Roy Priest, 31, from Lethbridge, was charged with break and enter and possession of a controlled substance. Police said Priest’s whereabouts are unknown at this time and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Security footage provided to Global News by Honkers Pub and Eatery showed a small truck back into glass windows of the restaurant, causing considerable damage to the front of the building. Two occupants can be seen exiting the truck, stealing an ATM and driving away.

The pub, located on 2808 5 Ave N., was empty at the time and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Priest can call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8427.