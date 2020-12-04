Christmas: How to find must-see decorated houses in the Hamilton area

Send this page to someone via email

With the coronavirus still around and many municipalities cancelling or rejigging Christmas events across the Hamilton-area, a Burlington mom is once again suggesting another safe option to get your yuletide fix: visit decorated houses and yards.

Amber Rohal, the owner of Active Parents, put together an extensive map of over a hundred Halloween-themed homes in October which spanned Hamilton, Burlington, and Oakville.

For December, the parent resource website is accepting entries for a Christmas map which has added close to 50 of the best and brightest displays, so far.

“We saw the success of the Halloween list, and before Halloween was even done, we had folks submitting their Christmas decorations, posters,” Rohal said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We knew we had to put that one together for people.”

Rohal says the map is made up from a collaboration of homeowners submitting their own photos and addresses.

Must-see homes include a couple in Stoney Creek and even one in Burlington that has its own music on an FM radio band.

If you decide to embark on a tour of the homes, she suggests bringing patience with you since there’s a strong possibility you will have to wait for a good view.

“We’re highly recommending you stay in the car and do a slow drive by with the kids,” Rohal said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Do another couple of loops if you need to check out more of it. We definitely don’t recommend going on people’s property unless they encourage it.”

And of course, if you do decide to take a closer look, Rohal says respect people’s property, stay two meters away from anyone and always bring a mask.

Rohal says you can tag Active parents on Facebook and Instagram, or email to place a submission.

Entries will be accepted right up to Christmas Day.

Story continues below advertisement