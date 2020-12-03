Two fresh faces appointed to Kingston Police Services Board starting 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The new year will bring some new faces to the Kingston Police Services Board, after Mayor Bryan Paterson resigned to make room for gender balance.

A female city councillor, Bridget Doherty, will take his place, while a local businessman with former political aspirations, Jimmy Hassan, joins the board as well.

Read more: Kingston school board trustee aims to combat racism

Doherty says she’s excited about the move.

“It’s very meaningful to me,” she says. “There are women in our community who are here under the protection program fleeing from abusive partners and there are women in households across our community that are victims of violence.

“So I hope to be a voice for them — that’s very important to me — but I’d also like to add that I’m here for everyone in our community, and that includes children and youth and men.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:18 20 family physicians needed in Kingston to meet immediate needs according to a report going to Kingston City Council 20 family physicians needed in Kingston to meet immediate needs according to a report going to Kingston City Council

The other new member is Jimmy Hassan, a Kingston entrepreneur who ran for city council in the last municipal election.

Hassan says he’s also ready for his new role.

“For this responsibility, for this position, I’m willing to open up myself a little bit more and learn about not only the police department, not only about my community needs but also the people sitting on the board,” Hassan said.

“Their perspectives, their ideas — we all five people have the definite goal to make the city a better place.”

1:57 Kingston city council set to vote on ranked ballot motion Kingston city council set to vote on ranked ballot motion – Nov 3, 2020

Kingston’s population dictates that its police services board consist of five members, according to the Kingston police website.

Story continues below advertisement

Two of those members appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in Council. Three others are appointed by Kingston city council, including the mayor and one councillor appointed by council resolution, as well as one person appointed by council resolution who is neither a member of council nor an employee of the municipality.