Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto resident heading for driver’s test charged with stunt driving in Peterborough County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
A Scarborough man faces stunt driving charges on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough.
A Scarborough man faces stunt driving charges on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough. Peterborough County OPP

A Toronto-area resident faces a stunt driving charge following a traffic stop on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough on Wednesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, an officer conducting radar patrol in Cavan-Monaghan Township clocked a vehicle travelling at 158 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

Read more: Toronto teen heading for driver’s test charged with stunt driving in Peterborough County: OPP

“The G2 driver advised that they were en route to the DriveTest Centre for a G licence test,” said Const. Joe Ayotte.

The 21-year-old driver from Scarborough was arrested and charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

Trending Stories

No name was released.

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended and vehicle impounded, both for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 8, 2021.

Click to play video 'Ontarians hoping to get driver’s licence face COVID-19 challenges and backlogs' Ontarians hoping to get driver’s licence face COVID-19 challenges and backlogs
Ontarians hoping to get driver’s licence face COVID-19 challenges and backlogs – Oct 20, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SpeedingPeterborough CountyStunt drivingHighway 115Hwy 115DriveTestG2
Flyers
More weekly flyers