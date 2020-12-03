Toronto resident heading for driver’s test charged with stunt driving in Peterborough County: OPP

A Toronto-area resident faces a stunt driving charge following a traffic stop on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough on Wednesday.
According to Peterborough County OPP, an officer conducting radar patrol in Cavan-Monaghan Township clocked a vehicle travelling at 158 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.
Read more: Toronto teen heading for driver’s test charged with stunt driving in Peterborough County: OPP
“The G2 driver advised that they were en route to the DriveTest Centre for a G licence test,” said Const. Joe Ayotte.
The 21-year-old driver from Scarborough was arrested and charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.
No name was released.
The accused had their driver’s licence suspended and vehicle impounded, both for seven days.
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 8, 2021.
Comments