Toronto resident heading for driver’s test charged with stunt driving in Peterborough County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Toronto-area resident faces a stunt driving charge following a traffic stop on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough on Wednesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, an officer conducting radar patrol in Cavan-Monaghan Township clocked a vehicle travelling at 158 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

“The G2 driver advised that they were en route to the DriveTest Centre for a G licence test,” said Const. Joe Ayotte.

The 21-year-old driver from Scarborough was arrested and charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

No name was released.

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended and vehicle impounded, both for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 8, 2021.

2:00 Ontarians hoping to get driver’s licence face COVID-19 challenges and backlogs Ontarians hoping to get driver’s licence face COVID-19 challenges and backlogs – Oct 20, 2020