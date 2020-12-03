Nova Scotia’s Tree for Boston to be lit Thursday night

Nova Scotia’s annual gift to Boston — a Christmas tree — will be lit in a virtual ceremony Thursday night.
The Tree for Boston is the province’s annual thank you to Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies to Nova Scotia within hours of the Halifax Explosion in 1917.
The explosion devastated north-end Halifax, killed nearly 2,000 people, and left thousands more injured and homeless.
“We are pleased to continue the tradition of friendship, gratitude and celebration with the people of Boston, especially during these challenging times,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.
“Nova Scotia will never forget the support provided in our time of need.”
