Nova Scotia’s Tree for Boston to be lit Thursday night

Nova Scotia’s annual gift to Boston — a Christmas tree — will be lit in a virtual ceremony Thursday night.

The Tree for Boston is the province’s annual thank you to Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies to Nova Scotia within hours of the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

The explosion devastated north-end Halifax, killed nearly 2,000 people, and left thousands more injured and homeless.

“We are pleased to continue the tradition of friendship, gratitude and celebration with the people of Boston, especially during these challenging times,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

“Nova Scotia will never forget the support provided in our time of need.”

6:13 From Nova Scotia with Love: Boston Brewery launches beer inspired by Tree for Boston From Nova Scotia with Love: Boston Brewery launches beer inspired by Tree for Boston Thursday night's ceremony will be livestreamed at 8 p.m. AST on WCVB Channel 5, according to the province.It will also feature performances by the Barra MacNeils, and Sarah and Elizabeth MacInnis with Jenny MacKenzie as part of the Celtic Colours International Festival.The province says other performers in the one-hour-long ceremony will include Nicholas Christopher, Maestro Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Orchestra, the Boston Gay Men's Chorus, and multiple Grammy Award winner Shaggy. Heather and Tony Sampson from Richmond County, donated this year's 45-foot white spruce. The couple said the 2020 Tree for Boston is dedicated to those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in the release that Thursday's celebration will be a reminder of the importance of working together."As Boston helped Nova Scotia in 1917, the city and our residents must partner to keep each other safe and healthy from the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to thank Nova Scotia for the Boston Common Christmas tree and I am grateful we are still able to celebrate the holiday season virtually," Walsh said.