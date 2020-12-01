Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: City of Longueuil proposes tax freeze for 2021 budget

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, Sept. 22, 2011. When it comes to spending, it's often easy to overlook the small, routine expenses because they happen without requiring much thoughtTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, Sept. 22, 2011. When it comes to spending, it's often easy to overlook the small, routine expenses because they happen without requiring much thoughtTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.

The City of Longueuil released its 2021 budget on Monday and there’s good news for taxpayers.

Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent said in a news release that it’s proposing a tax freeze in a bid to offer taxpayers a bit of a respite amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Quebec tribunal orders Montreal suburb of Longueuil to pay $12,000 in racial profiling case

Parent said the tax freeze is possible in part thanks to $19.3 million in financial assistance granted by the provincial government to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on city finances.

Parent also said other contributing factors were an an increase of $1.4 million in real estate revenue, as well as savings of $3.9 million generated through improved operations and reduced financing costs.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Longueuil mayor backs out of deer cull operation at Michel-Chartrand park

The mayor touted the 2021 budget as being “responsible and balanced” and said it takes into account the current context of the pandemic and future challenges that could arise as a result of the ongoing health crisis.

“We have in fact planned additional sums to cover expenses associated with the pandemic while staying he course and maintaining a focus on prioritizing projects for citizens,” she said

The $461.1 million budget is being submitted for adoption to city council at a special council meeting Tuesday night.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Jagmeet Singh demands Liberals crackdown on those who ‘profited off the pandemic’' Coronavirus: Jagmeet Singh demands Liberals crackdown on those who ‘profited off the pandemic’
Coronavirus: Jagmeet Singh demands Liberals crackdown on those who ‘profited off the pandemic’ – Sep 29, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Sylvie Parentpandemic budgetLongueuil 2021 budgetLongueuil BudgetLongueuil tax freeze
Flyers
More weekly flyers