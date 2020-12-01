COVID-19: All negative results after rapid testing at Cameco fuel manufacturing site in Port Hope, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Rapid testing saw all negative results at Cameco Fuel Manufacturing in Port Hope, Ont., on Monday, the uranium processing giant said.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the site on Friday evening after a third employee tested positive. Other positive cases were reported on Nov. 19 and Nov. 24.

On Monday, the company delayed startup operations until 11 p.m. to allow for a third-party medical provider to conduct rapid testing of all employees.

“All testing has been completed and we are pleased to share that all the results are negative,” said Sara Forsey, Cameco’s manager of public and government affairs.

The Dorset Street facility resumed operations at 11 p.m., she noted.

The company notified employees of their individual test results which will be forwarded to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

On Monday evening, the health unit reported 18 active cases in Northumberland County.