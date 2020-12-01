One person dead, another gravely injured in two pedestrian collisions in London

Send this page to someone via email

London police say one person is dead and another is critically injured following two separate crashes involving pedestrians on Monday.

The first happened downtown at around 5:45 p.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area of Horton Street East at Wellington Street.

Read more: Pedestrian dies in downtown London collision

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and remains in critical but stable condition.

Just a half hour later, at around 6:15 p.m. police say a vehicle was travelling eastbound on Hamilton Road near Rectory Street when a pedestrian was struck.

The driver remained at the scene and the pedestrian was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fatal pedestrian crash leads to traffic delays in southwest London

His name and age have not been released.

Police say the investigations into both crashes are ongoing so it’s unclear whether any charges may be laid.