Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

One person dead, another gravely injured in two pedestrian collisions in London

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted December 1, 2020 8:14 am
Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police say one person is dead and another is critically injured following two separate crashes involving pedestrians on Monday.

The first happened downtown at around 5:45 p.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area of Horton Street East at Wellington Street.

Read more: Pedestrian dies in downtown London collision

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and remains in critical but stable condition.

Trending Stories

Just a half hour later, at around 6:15 p.m. police say a vehicle was travelling eastbound on Hamilton Road near Rectory Street when a pedestrian was struck.

The driver remained at the scene and the pedestrian was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fatal pedestrian crash leads to traffic delays in southwest London

His name and age have not been released.

Police say the investigations into both crashes are ongoing so it’s unclear whether any charges may be laid.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashLondon PolicePolice investigationdeadly crashDowntown Londonfatal pedestrian collisionFatal pedestrian crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers