Comments

Money

Nasdaq wants to require listed companies to have at least 2 diverse directors

By Staff The Associated Press
A United States flag is reflected in the window of the Nasdaq studio, which displays indices and stocks down, in Times Square, New York, Monday, March 16, 2020.
Nasdaq is seeking U.S. authority to require more diversity in the board rooms of Nasdaq-listed companies.

It is the first major exchange to pursue such a requirement.

Combatting racism in the workplace begins at the top, but many people of colour can't get there, experts say

The proposal filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, if approved, would require all companies listed on the exchange to publicly disclose consistent, transparent diversity statistics about their board of directors.

It would require most Nasdaq-listed companies to have, or explain why they don’t have, at least two diverse directors. This includes having one board member who self-identifies as female and one who self-identifies as either an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ. Foreign companies and smaller reporting companies would have additional flexibility in satisfying this requirement with two female directors.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
