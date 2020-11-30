Menu

London man arrested in international child exploitation probe: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

A 31-year-old London man was arrested on Friday in connection with a child exploitation investigation that began overseas, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say their Internet Child Exploitation Unit was contacted by the RCMP in response to an investigation that began in the United Kingdom.

A man was said to be engaging in sexualized conversations posing a risk to children while in Elmira, Ont.

Trending Stories

Waterloo’s ICE Unit reportedly tracked the man to London, Ont., with the aid of London police.

Story continues below advertisement

The man has been charged with making child pornography.

