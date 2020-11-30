Kawartha Dairy pulls 2 ice cream flavours over possible metal pieces in chocolate chips

Send this page to someone via email

Popular ice-cream producer Kawartha Dairy Ltd. is recalling two flavours of its ice cream over concerns they may contain small metal pieces.

The Bobcaygeon, Ont., company posted on its social media feeds that it is withdrawing its 1.5 litre and 11.4 litre mint chip and chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream after detecting the “possibility of small metal pieces” in the chocolate chips provided by one of its suppliers.

The products were sold in Ontario, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

“The potential metal pieces are very small and have a very low risk of posing a choking hazard,” stated CEO Brian Kerr.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the affected products — with production codes found on the edge — are:

Story continues below advertisement

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream 1.5 litre; UPC: 0 62229 08950 1; Codes: PRD/ 03/11/2020 andPRD/ 04/11/2020

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream 11.4 litre; UPC: 0 62229 08150 5; Codes PRD: 03/11/2020 and PRD: 04/11/2020

Mint Chip Ice Cream 1.5 litre; UPC: 0 62229 08917 4; Codes PRD/ 13/10/2020 and PRD/ 14/10/2020

Mint Chip Ice Cream 11.4 litre; UPC: 0 62229 08117 8l Codes; PRD/ 13/10/2020 and PRD/ 14/10/2020

“No other flavours of ice cream are involved, and the withdrawal is limited to the production codes above,” Kerr said. “We are making this voluntary withdrawal out of an abundance of caution, because the safety of our customers and your confidence in our products has always been our number one priority. Kawartha Dairy has not received any consumer complaints regarding this issue and no injuries have been reported.”

The CFIA says there have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of the ice cream products.

A label of one of the recalled products. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who purchased the products should throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased for a full refund. You can also email Kawartha Dairy for a full refund or if you have further questions.

2:01 Premier Ford visits Peterborough company and Bobcaygeon’s Kawartha Dairy on Thursday Premier Ford visits Peterborough company and Bobcaygeon’s Kawartha Dairy on Thursday – Jul 30, 2020