Hamilton secondary school closes after alleged threat, say police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 10:31 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) closed down a secondary school on the east Mountain on Monday morning amid reports of a police investigation.

The board did not release details on the nature of the closure at Sherwood Secondary School on High Street, but Hamilton police said it was in regards to a “possible threat.”

“At this time we have not located any evidence to substantiate” the threat, police said in a social media post early Monday.

They went on to say the closure was a “precautionary measure.”

In a statement, principal Michelle Visca said the school would continue online as per regular timetables.

She did not say when the school would reopen for in-person learning.

