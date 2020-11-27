Menu

Canada

Prince Edward County’s Skyway Bridge to close for 2 days next week

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 2:37 pm
The Skyway bridge to Prince Edward County will be completely closed from Monday to Wednesday next week.
Ongoing repair work on the Skyway Bridge in Prince Edward County will force its complete closure for more than two days next week.

The bridge on Highway 49 is scheduled to close to traffic in both directions starting Monday at 6 a.m.

The bridge will reopen 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Prince Edward County set to begin 5-year rehabilitation of Skyway Bridge on March 4

The closure was originally supposed to begin this weekend but county officials pressed for weekday closures to minimize the impact on shoppers and businesses.

The work will enable crews to complete final concrete placement, connecting the new decks together.

