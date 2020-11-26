Kingston Health Sciences Centre reports case of COVID-19 in emergency department

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) says a staff in its emergency department has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, KFL&A Public Health announced that a female health-care worker in her 20s tested positive for the virus.

Shortly afterwards, KHSC sent out a statement to the media, saying one of their employees tested positive, but that “so far, evidence indicates that this was not a work-acquired infection.”

“KHSC is now working to determine if there is any potential risk to patients and staff,” the statement said.

According to the organization, this was not unexpected.

We’re not surprised about this development given the rise of community prevalence of COVID-19 in the South East. Our staff are members of the community so it only makes sense to expect cases,” said Dr. Gerald Evans, medical director of infection prevention and control. “We will continue to monitor this situation closely and to respond swiftly as required.”

The staff member is currently self-isolating at home, according to KHSC.

The hospital organization is assuring its patients that both Kingston General Hospital and Hotel Dieu are safe to attend due to “rigorous measures” to safeguard against the spread of the virus.

