RCMP arrest man accused of threatening Surrey city councillor, prime minister

Surrey RCMP have arrested a man accused of making threats against a sitting city councillor and the prime minister.
Coun. Jack Hundial said someone contacted him by direct message over social media on Monday, threatening to “put a bullet in me and the prime minister.”
Hundial said the person also made insulting comments about his prior career as a police officer.
Trending Stories
Mounties say a 42-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on two counts of uttering threats.
The man, who was not previously known to police, was released on a promise to appear at a court date in the new year.
B.C. women in high profile positions targets of abuse and threats
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments