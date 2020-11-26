Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest man accused of threatening Surrey city councillor, prime minister

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 26, 2020 2:43 pm
Surrey RCMP have arrested a man accused of making threats against a sitting city councillor and the prime minister.

Coun. Jack Hundial said someone contacted him by direct message over social media on Monday, threatening to “put a bullet in me and the prime minister.”

Hundial said the person also made insulting comments about his prior career as a police officer.

Mounties say a 42-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on two counts of uttering threats.

The man, who was not previously known to police, was released on a promise to appear at a court date in the new year.

