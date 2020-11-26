Manitoba RCMP dog tracks down injured man

RCMP in Gimli are praising the police work of a furry member of the force.
Earl the police dog was instrumental in finding a man who was semi-conscious and seriously injured after a collision on Highway 7 in the Rural Municipality of Armstrong.
The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, just north of Provincial Road 231, when a northbound vehicle crossed the centre line and sideswiped a vehicle headed south, police said.
The driver of the northbound vehicle left the scene on foot.
RCMP, including Earl and his handler, tracked the driver through open fields and wooded areas for about a kilometre before finding him semi-conscious.
The man, 22, from Winnipeg, was rushed to nearby medical personnel for treatment.
The other driver, 25, also from Winnipeg, was uninjured.
Gimli RCMP continue to investigate.
