Manitoba RCMP dog tracks down injured man

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in Gimli are praising the police work of a furry member of the force.

Earl the police dog was instrumental in finding a man who was semi-conscious and seriously injured after a collision on Highway 7 in the Rural Municipality of Armstrong.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, just north of Provincial Road 231, when a northbound vehicle crossed the centre line and sideswiped a vehicle headed south, police said.

Read more: New Winnipeg K9 recruits are ready to take a bite out of crime

The driver of the northbound vehicle left the scene on foot.

RCMP, including Earl and his handler, tracked the driver through open fields and wooded areas for about a kilometre before finding him semi-conscious.

Story continues below advertisement

The man, 22, from Winnipeg, was rushed to nearby medical personnel for treatment.

The other driver, 25, also from Winnipeg, was uninjured.

Gimli RCMP continue to investigate.

0:28 Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run – Oct 28, 2020