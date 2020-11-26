COVID 19 outbreak at Smithville, Ont. school grows

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak at St. Martin school in Smithville, Ont. continues to grow.

The outbreak was first declared at the elementary school on Nov. 19. Two new cases were added on Nov. 23, bringing the total to four.

The Niagara Catholic District School Board said there are now nine cases.

The school has been in official outbreak status since last Thursday when the second case was confirmed. The first case was confirmed Nov. 13.

NCDSB said since that time, the number of new cases at the school as grown to nine; however not all the cases so far have been linked to the outbreak, as their origin has not been determined.

Niagara Region Public Health continues to investigate the situation.

Two classes at the school will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days a result of the newly reported cases.

Public health said they are not recommending St. Martin close at this time, as the virus is not widespread through the school community.

Onsite testing will be available at the school on Thursday for staff who have not yet been tested and will be provided by public health.

NCDSB said testing for staff at St. Martin is recommended, but not mandatory, while any parents of students who wish to have their children tested should do so at a an approved testing centre in Niagara.

