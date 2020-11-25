Alert resident played key role in notifying police of break and enter, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing charges after being arrested following a weekend residential break and enter in Kelowna.

According to police, the two suspects were caught on Saturday night while breaking into a home under construction along Fawn Run Drive.

Kelowna RCMP say an alert citizen notified them around 10:30 p.m. of a suspicious-looking truck in front of the residence, with officers and Police Dog Services then attending the scene.

Two men were seen leaving the home.

“The men attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly arrested without further incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Investigators located and seized tools and numerous other items from the pickup truck believed to be removed from the residence.”

Police say the two men were held in custody before making a court appearance. They are facing charges of break and enter, theft under $5,000 and breach of an undertaking.

The two men, Kirk Billingsley, 49, and Robert Gunter, 40, were released from custody. Their next court appearance is slated for Nov. 26.

