Woman dies, 2 children in critical condition after London, Ont., townhouse fire

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a 43-year-old woman injured in a townhouse fire over the weekend has died.

The two children, a seven-year-old girl and five-year-old boy, both remain in hospital in critical condition, police said in an update on Tuesday.

Read more: Mother of child killed in fire west of Edmonton thanks community for support

Police say investigators with the London Police Service are working with the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner to determine the “cause and manner” of the woman’s death.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a residence in the area of Purser Street and Benjamin Drive, northeast of Highbury Avenue North and Kilally Road, just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

At that time, Platoon Chief Colin Shewell told Global News that firefighters pulled three people from the home, “did lifesaving support after the quick rescue,” and worked with paramedics to transport them to hospital.

He said the fire was “a tragic event that happened to a family in London” and described the damage as “very extensive.”

1:05 Police investigate death of woman, baby after fire in Winnipeg home Police investigate death of woman, baby after fire in Winnipeg home

— with files from Global News’ Kelly Wang and Sawyer Bogdan.