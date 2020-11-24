Drivers charged with stunt driving in Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP laid stunt driving charges in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes on the weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Sunday around 9:30 a.m., an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 28 in Douro-Dummer Township.

The 30-year-old driver from Peterborough was arrested and charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

On Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 134 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 7 near Fingerboard Road, just west of the hamlet of Oakwood.

OPP said a 27-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

In both incidents, the drivers had their licences suspended for seven days and their vehicles were towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days.