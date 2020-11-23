Divers locate body of missing Trent University student in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a Trent University student reported missing was found in the Otonabee River in Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

Police had been looking for Brett Michael Leblanc, 24, who was last seen at Trent University on Tuesday evening and was reported missing on Friday.

According to Peterborough Police Service, based on information received, police and OPP divers conducted a search of the Otonabee River on Monday.

Around 3:15 p.m., the underwater search and recovery unit located LeBlanc’s body.

“The investigation by the Peterborough Police Service has concluded and this is now a coroner’s investigation and no further information will be provided,” police stated.

“The Peterborough Police Service wish to thank members of the public who had assisted in this matter in attempt to locate LeBlanc.”

Extensive police and community searches of the campus in the city’s north end were conducted on Saturday and Sunday.

Police and family noted LeBlanc was legally blind but was able to walk without assistance but did sometimes carry a cane.

