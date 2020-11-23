Menu

November 28 – Catholic Social Services

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted November 23, 2020 3:59 pm

This Saturday, don’t miss a heartwarming discussion with members from Catholic Social Services on Talk To The Experts. Listen in for inspiring tales — including a glimpse into how our most vulnerable citizens have been impacted by the current pandemic and how CSS are adapting their programs to meet growing needs.

To learn more about the integral services Catholic Social Services provides, visit CSSAlberta.ca, and be sure to tune in to Talk To The Experts this Saturday from noon to 1:00pm — only on 630 CHED.

