Canada

Blizzard to sweep over parts of Labrador, bringing up to 80 cm of snow

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Global News Morning Forecast: November 23' Global News Morning Forecast: November 23
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Parts of Labrador are bracing for a blizzard that will bring high winds, blowing snow and deep drifts beginning Monday night.

Environment Canada says the Upper Lake Melville area, which includes Happy Valley-Goose Bay, could see up to 80 centimetres of snow.

Along the north coast, communities from Hopedale to Makkovik, could get up to 40 centimetres of snow.

Read more: Atlantic bubble bursts as P.E.I., N.L. exit coronavirus pact

Environment Canada says wind gusts in those areas could hit 90 km/h.

High winds will also rip across the island of Newfoundland, with gusts of up to 120 km/h expected along the coast of the Avalon Peninsula on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says the bulk of the nasty weather will clear up by Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
