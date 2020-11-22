Saint Joseph’s Oratory welcomes Father Michael DeLaney as new rector

Send this page to someone via email

Father Michael DeLaney was introduced as the new rector of Saint Joseph’s Oratory on Sunday morning at mass.

Father DeLaney replaces Claude Grou, who handed over his position after 15 years of service.

Grou was stabbed over a year ago during mass. The priest, who was 77 at the time, was slightly injured in the attack, but returned to work a short time later.

“To be able to be here as an important part of the Mission of Holy Cross and into a city that’s beautiful, here in Quebec, in Canada, for me, it’s a wonderful thing, and I appreciate it,” said DeLaney.

DeLaney is a native of New York State. He was admitted to the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1981 and ordained in 1987.

He has served in Portland and Chicago, and more recently in Santiago, Chile, where he was the Superior of the Holy Cross community for close to 10 years, in addition to being the Director at Saint George’s College.

DeLaney arrived in Montreal earlier this year.

The priest said he has taken up French classes to be able to better communicate in the language.

“The most important thing that I’ve been trying to do is dedicate myself to the French language and to use it as best and often as possible,” he said.

-With files from the Canadian Press