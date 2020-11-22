Winnipeg police find man’s body in William Whyte neighbourhood; city’s 39th homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re dealing with the city’s 38th homicide of 2020 after the body of a man was found in an apartment building.

Winnipeg police say its officers were called to the 300 block of Charles Street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of an unresponsive person were called in.

Once they arrived at the apartment building, they found the man dead in a suite, and it’s now being treated as a homicide.

The victim has yet to be identified and no suspects have been named.

Police on scene on Charles Street. Michael Draven/Global News

It’s Winnipeg’s 39th homicide in 2020, though that number doesn’t include the death of Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, who RCMP believe was killed in the city, but his remains were found in Portage la Prairie.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s on pace to tie the record set in 2019, when there were 44 killings in the city.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).