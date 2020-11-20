Fentanyl, cocaine, crystal meth and guns seized from Napanee home: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing a total of 12 charges, including drug trafficking, after provincial police executed a search warrant on a Napanee home.

OPP say they entered a home on Church Street Thursday and say they seized quantities of cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl, along with a shotgun, replica handgun, cash and other weapons.

Two men were arrested at the scene.

Michael Coleman, 24, of Napanee, and Nick Smith, 26, of Deseronto, were both charged with three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of careless storage of a firearm; unauthorized possession of a firearm; and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in a Napanee court on Jan. 19, 2021.