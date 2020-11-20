Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect at large and may be armed following high-speed crash in Surrey

By Amy Judd & Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 12:20 pm
The scene of the crash Friday morning from Global's helicopter.
The scene of the crash Friday morning from Global's helicopter. Global News

Heavily-armed police officers are searching for a suspect after a high-speed collision at 180 Street and Golden Ears Way in Surrey Friday morning.

RCMP said two people got out of a vehicle and ran away.

One person has now been arrested, police confirmed, but the second suspect is still at-large and may be armed.

A police dog has also been called in to search.

Trending Stories

More to come.

Read more: RCMP issue warning after 3 Surrey men robbed of game consoles in 24 hours

Click to play video 'Online sellers robbed of videogame consoles' Online sellers robbed of videogame consoles
Online sellers robbed of videogame consoles
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SurreySurrey RCMPSurrey crashhigh speed crashSuspect at LargeArmed suspect at largeSurrey crash FridaySurrey high speed crashSurrey search
Flyers
More weekly flyers