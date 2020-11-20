Suspect at large and may be armed following high-speed crash in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Heavily-armed police officers are searching for a suspect after a high-speed collision at 180 Street and Golden Ears Way in Surrey Friday morning.

RCMP said two people got out of a vehicle and ran away.

One person has now been arrested, police confirmed, but the second suspect is still at-large and may be armed.

A police dog has also been called in to search.

More to come.

