Suspect at large and may be armed following high-speed crash in Surrey

Heavily-armed police officers are searching for a suspect after a high-speed collision at 180 Street and Golden Ears Way in Surrey Friday morning.
RCMP said two people got out of a vehicle and ran away.
One person has now been arrested, police confirmed, but the second suspect is still at-large and may be armed.
A police dog has also been called in to search.
More to come.
