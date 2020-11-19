Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian seriously injured in East Vancouver collision

By John Copsey Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 8:56 am
The Vancouver Police Collision Investigation Unit on the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian early Wednesday evening.
The Vancouver Police Collision Investigation Unit on the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian early Wednesday evening. Ryan Stelting

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being struck in east Vancouver last night.

It happened near the intersection of Grandview Highway and Renfrew Street just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Cloverdale collision

The impact broke the driver’s-side windshield.

It was dark and raining at the time.

Read more: Two-year-old boy dies after being struck by vehicle in Coquitlam, B.C.

Witnesses say the victim appeared to be unconscious when taken away in an ambulance.

Trending Stories

The intersection was closed to traffic while police investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

The VPD says more information may be released Thursday.

Click to play video 'Pedestrian killed after truck collision in Abbotsford' Pedestrian killed after truck collision in Abbotsford
Pedestrian killed after truck collision in Abbotsford – Nov 28, 2019
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VPDPedestrianInjuriesEast VancouverSeriousGrandview HighwayRenfrew Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers