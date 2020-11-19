Pedestrian seriously injured in East Vancouver collision

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being struck in east Vancouver last night.

It happened near the intersection of Grandview Highway and Renfrew Street just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The impact broke the driver’s-side windshield.

It was dark and raining at the time.

Witnesses say the victim appeared to be unconscious when taken away in an ambulance.

The intersection was closed to traffic while police investigated.

The VPD says more information may be released Thursday.

