Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Military-style tents set up in a Brockville industrial park drawing plenty of attention

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 8:25 am
Click to play video 'A multi military tent set-up in Brockville has people talking' A multi military tent set-up in Brockville has people talking
WATCH: Just a business trying to conduct business: Brockville's mayor talks about multi military tent set-up in his city

Some military-style tents set up in Brockville had people talking. But the city’s mayor, Jason Baker, says “not to worry”.

“This is much to do about nothing,” Baker said.

“We do have a company in town called Weatherhaven who manufacture military tents.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus outbreak: Central Park turns into tent hospital for COVID-19 patients in New York City' Coronavirus outbreak: Central Park turns into tent hospital for COVID-19 patients in New York City
Coronavirus outbreak: Central Park turns into tent hospital for COVID-19 patients in New York City – Mar 31, 2020

And that’s what people are seeing: a number of tents set up in a west-end industrial park. The British Columbia-based company tells Global News that it has a contract with the federal government to provide mobile care units in the fight against COVID-19 and the setup is a test simulation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

And while the federal government may be preparing for the worst case scenario when it comes to the pandemic, Brockville’s mayor is hopeful we won’t ever need a makeshift facility like this one.

Read more: ‘Models don’t look good’: Infectious disease expert warns of possible COVID-19 surge

“We see in bigger centres and certainly down in the states how hospitals are erecting large things and whether this is a future opportunity for this company, who knows?” Baker said.

“On one hand, as a resident, we hope we never get to that, and on the other hand, as a mayor, we’re hoping businesses in town are successful and so we wish them well with their endeavours. We’re glad they’re here and we’re glad they’re a part of our community, but this one is easily explained.”

The company say the exercise does not include any military personnel, or real COVID-19 patients, nor is it intended to be a functioning field hospital.

Click to play video 'City of Brockville encourages residents to support local businesses' City of Brockville encourages residents to support local businesses
City of Brockville encourages residents to support local businesses

 

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19KingstonCKWS TVglobal KingstonBrockvilleJason BakersimulationMulti Military Tent Set-upWeatherhavenmobile care unit
Flyers
More weekly flyers