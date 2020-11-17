Opposition leader slams Quebec government over English school board elections

Send this page to someone via email

Questions are still being raised about holding English school board elections next month.

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade claims the messages coming from the government and public health are confusing and she’s urging Quebec to postpone the elections.

“We see inconsistencies between Mr. Arruda and Mr. Legault. It’s not the first time,” Anglade said.

Anglade said she can’t understand why the government is holding English school board elections in the middle of a pandemic.

Premier Legault said the province has gotten the go-ahead from public health, but during Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, there appeared to be confusion.

Public Health Director Horacio Arruda said, “We are not recommending it if it’s not necessary.”

However, when a journalist asked Premier François Legault why he had said that public health had approved the go ahead for the elections, Legault replied, “(Dr. Arruda) is approving.”

Arruda was forced to clarify.

“If the protocol is followed, I can approve.”

Legault said that since the last elections were held in 2014, these elections are necessary.

“I think it’s important that when you look at when was the last election, that we finally have an election,” Legault said.

“I’m really asking government, Premier Legault, to think about the process and delay the elections or decide they’re going to change completely the way it’s going to be performed,” Anglade said.

She said the safe way would be to allow everyone to vote by mail.

