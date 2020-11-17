Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Police investigating after body found in North York home following fire

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a body was found following a house fire in Toronto’s north end on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Norton Avenue, south of Willowdale and Finch avenues, at around 5:15 a.m. for a two-alarm fire at a home.

Trending Stories

Toronto Paramedics said a person was pronounced dead on scene and no other injuries were reported.

Police said investigators are unsure if the fire is suspicious and are waiting for the fire marshal to attend the scene.

More to come.

 

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto ParamedicsToronto FireNorth YorkBody FoundFinch Avenuebody found after toronto house fireNorton AvenueWillowdale Avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers