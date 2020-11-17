Police investigating after body found in North York home following fire

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a body was found following a house fire in Toronto’s north end on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Norton Avenue, south of Willowdale and Finch avenues, at around 5:15 a.m. for a two-alarm fire at a home.

Toronto Paramedics said a person was pronounced dead on scene and no other injuries were reported.

Police said investigators are unsure if the fire is suspicious and are waiting for the fire marshal to attend the scene.



