RCMP believe Wetaskiwin incident may be linked to man’s suspicious death near Leduc

RCMP believe an incident that took place in Wetaskiwin over the weekend may be linked to the suspicious death of a man near Leduc.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the death of a 21-year-old man whose body was found south of Edmonton on Saturday.

Leduc RCMP said a 911 call was made at around 11:45 a.m. regarding the body of a man located in a field near Leduc, near 38 Avenue and Highway 2A.

On Monday, police said they are now asking the public for any information regarding an “agitated male” who was in traffic at the intersection of Highway 2A and Highway 13, north of Wetaskiwin, at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they believe the man may have been driven and dropped off in the area but did not go into further detail about how the Wetaskiwin incident may be linked to the suspicious death. They are looking for information about the incident or the man’s previous activities.

The man is described as being about five-foot-seven and 168 pounds. He has black dreadlocks and was wearing a grey overcoat with a black hat. Police said he was carrying a bottle of Grey Goose Vodka.

Anyone who has dashcam video in the area of Highway 2A and Highway 13 north of Wetaskiwin between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 14 is asked to contact the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7279. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.