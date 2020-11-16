Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP believe Wetaskiwin incident may be linked to man’s suspicious death near Leduc

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 7:01 pm
File: RCMP cruiser.
File: RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

RCMP believe an incident that took place in Wetaskiwin over the weekend may be linked to the suspicious death of a man near Leduc.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the death of a 21-year-old man whose body was found south of Edmonton on Saturday.

Leduc RCMP said a 911 call was made at around 11:45 a.m. regarding the body of a man located in a field near Leduc, near 38 Avenue and Highway 2A.

Read more: Edmonton man’s body found near Leduc, police treating death as suspicious

On Monday, police said they are now asking the public for any information regarding an “agitated male” who was in traffic at the intersection of Highway 2A and Highway 13, north of Wetaskiwin, at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said they believe the man may have been driven and dropped off in the area but did not go into further detail about how the Wetaskiwin incident may be linked to the suspicious death. They are looking for information about the incident or the man’s previous activities.

The man is described as being about five-foot-seven and 168 pounds. He has black dreadlocks and was wearing a grey overcoat with a black hat. Police said he was carrying a bottle of Grey Goose Vodka.

Anyone who has dashcam video in the area of Highway 2A and Highway 13 north of Wetaskiwin between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 14 is asked to contact the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7279. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta crimeLeducWetaskiwinHighway 2Aalberta suspicious deathWetaskiwin crimeLeduc County suspicious deathLeduc suspicious deathLeduc country deathWetaskiwin man in traffic
Flyers
More weekly flyers