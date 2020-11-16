Teenager hospitalized after being ejected from pickup truck in Waterloo collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was ejected from a pickup truck on Friday night.

Officers responded to 415 The Boardwalk at around 11 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said the truck was being driven in a parking lot and the 17-year-old, who was the passenger, was ejected.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but an update on his condition was not provided in the news release sent out on Monday.

A police spokesperson said details about the crash itself, such as what the truck hit, are a part of the investigation.

It’s unclear if any charges will be laid, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking for any witnesses to contact their traffic unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

