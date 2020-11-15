Beaconsfield sues City of Montreal and Quebec government for $2 million in overpaid taxes

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Beaconsfield announced on Sunday that it is suing both the Quebec government and the City of Montreal in an effort to recover $2 million in overpaid taxes.

Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle said the overpayment was the result in a change to the algorithm in the 2020-2022 valuation roll used to calculate payments by the demerged suburb.

Bourelle says the payments were for services such a police, public transport and water.

“After a full year of discussions with the government of Quebec and the City of Montreal to try to find a fair solution for our citizens, we are faced with enforcing our rights before the courts,” Bourelle said.

The suburb has already made two payments in 2020 that it says were made “under protest,” with the intent on getting $2 million back.

The City of Montreal has not responded to a request for comment.

