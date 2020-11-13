Manitoba announces expanded supports for victims of domestic violence

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has announced additional support for victims of domestic violence.

In a news release Friday Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said the province’s domestic violence support program has been expanded to provide more help for victims whose current or former partners are involved in restorative justice proceedings.

“Victims seeking justice often face additional challenges as they attempt to navigate the court system, which we know can be an overwhelming experience,” said Cullen.

“I’m pleased to announce these new supports, which will help to ease the burden for those experiencing the trauma of intimate partner violence.”

The changes will see the two restorative justice workers currently providing victim-focused, one-on-one support are now assigned to all intimate partner violence diversion files in Winnipeg.

Cullen said there will also be a new online workshop on healthy relationships starting this month.

The workshop will support victims whose matters are proceeding through restorative justice and covers topics such as the impacts of trauma, self-care, and how to stay safe, the province said in the release.

“We know that intimate partner violence is a growing issue, and it is one that our government takes very seriously,” said Cullen.

“That is why we are continuing to take concrete action to get help to those in need. These and other initiatives will continue to increase supports and help keep Manitobans safe.”

Resources are available to Manitobans experiencing domestic violence 24/7 on the province’s website or by calling 1-877-977-0007, 204-805-6682, or by texting 204-792-5302. In an emergency, dial 911 or call the local police service.

