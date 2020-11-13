Menu

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba announces expanded supports for victims of domestic violence

By The Staff The Canadian Press
The Manitoba government announced an expansion to its supports for victims of domestic violence Friday.
The Manitoba government announced an expansion to its supports for victims of domestic violence Friday. AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin

The Manitoba government has announced additional support for victims of domestic violence.

In a news release Friday Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said the province’s domestic violence support program has been expanded to provide more help for victims whose current or former partners are involved in restorative justice proceedings.

Read more: Fewer calls for domestic violence support in Manitoba has experts concerned

“Victims seeking justice often face additional challenges as they attempt to navigate the court system, which we know can be an overwhelming experience,” said Cullen.

“I’m pleased to announce these new supports, which will help to ease the burden for those experiencing the trauma of intimate partner violence.”

Fewer calls for domestic violence support in Manitoba has experts concerned
Fewer calls for domestic violence support in Manitoba has experts concerned

The changes will see the two restorative justice workers currently providing victim-focused, one-on-one support are now assigned to all intimate partner violence diversion files in Winnipeg.

Cullen said there will also be a new online workshop on healthy relationships starting this month.

The workshop will support victims whose matters are proceeding through restorative justice and covers topics such as the impacts of trauma, self-care, and how to stay safe, the province said in the release.

“We know that intimate partner violence is a growing issue, and it is one that our government takes very seriously,” said Cullen.

Read more: Empty Manitoba family shelters expected to fill up as coronavirus restrictions loosen

“That is why we are continuing to take concrete action to get help to those in need. These and other initiatives will continue to increase supports and help keep Manitobans safe.”

Resources are available to Manitobans experiencing domestic violence 24/7 on the province’s website or by calling 1-877-977-0007, 204-805-6682, or by texting 204-792-5302.  In an emergency, dial 911 or call the local police service.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Manitoba
Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Manitoba
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Domestic ViolenceManitoba GovernmentManitoba JusticeCliff CullenRestorative JusticeVictim supportdomestic violence Manitoba
