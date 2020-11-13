Menu

Crime

Handcuffed suspect escapes from The Pas hospital

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 2:54 pm
Rodney St. Gelais.
Rodney St. Gelais. RCMP Manitoba

RCMP in The Pas are on the lookout for a man who escaped from hospital — while still wearing handcuffs — after being arrested Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were called to help a man in distress around 3:20 p.m. and found that the man had multiple warrants out for his arrest, including some for violent crimes. He was arrested and taken to hospital for a medical assessment.

While the man was waiting for a doctor that evening, police said, he asked to go to the washroom, but suddenly made a dash for the door and escaped the hospital. The last time officers saw him, he was headed northbound toward Fischer Avenue but hasn’t been spotted since.

Read more: Woman who escaped from Winnipeg’s Eagle Women’s Lodge has died: Correctional Service of Canada

The man, 26-year-old Rodney St. Gelais, was handcuffed at the time and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a ballcap, tan khaki pants, white/grey shoes, and a light blue plaid jacket with snap buttons. He was also wearing a black cloth facemask with a white Nike logo on the left side. He also has a black stud piercing in his left eyebrow.

Police said anyone who spots St. Gelais should keep their distance, as he could be a threat to himself or others.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

RCMP continue to investigate, along with Thompson Police Dog Services and the North District crime reduction enforcement support team.

