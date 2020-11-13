Manitoba man on the lam from ‘hot tub’ meth conviction caught in B.C.: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba man wanted for more than a year after failing to appear for his sentencing on a meth trafficking conviction has been arrested in British Columbia.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s organized crime biker enforcement unit has been looking for Jared Irving, 35, since he failed to appear for sentencing in August 2019.

Irving was first arrested in January 2018 after Winnipeg police raided a home in West St. Paul, seizing 1.4 kilograms of meth.

At the time, police said Irving was caught “actively dumping what was believed to be methamphetamine into a hot tub.”

Jared Irving, 35, has been arrested in BC and returned to MB after failing to appear for his sentencing on drug/firearm-related charges. Irving had been originally arrested during a Jan. 2018 search warrant where 1.4 kg of meth was seized. Media release: https://t.co/Dg6gdQXMwf — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 13, 2020

Officers also seized a .38 calibre handgun and ammunition during the raid.

Irving was later convicted of possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, but didn’t show up for court when it came time for him to be sentenced.

On Thursday, Winnipeg police said Irving was arrested in Kelowna, B.C., on Oct. 27.

Irving has since been flown back to Winnipeg, where police say he remains in custody.

