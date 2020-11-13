Menu

Crime

Manitoba man on the lam from ‘hot tub’ meth conviction caught in B.C.: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 1:27 pm
Jared James Irving, 35.
Jared James Irving, 35. Winnipeg Police Service

A Manitoba man wanted for more than a year after failing to appear for his sentencing on a meth trafficking conviction has been arrested in British Columbia.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s organized crime biker enforcement unit has been looking for Jared Irving, 35, since he failed to appear for sentencing in August 2019.

Winnipeg cops' biker enforcement unit looking for wanted man

Irving was first arrested in January 2018 after Winnipeg police raided a home in West St. Paul, seizing 1.4 kilograms of meth.

At the time, police said Irving was caught “actively dumping what was believed to be methamphetamine into a hot tub.”

Officers also seized a .38 calibre handgun and ammunition during the raid.

Trending Stories

Irving was later convicted of possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, but didn’t show up for court when it came time for him to be sentenced.

Winnipeg police say price of meth has doubled due to coronavirus pandemic

On Thursday, Winnipeg police said Irving was arrested in Kelowna, B.C., on Oct. 27.

Irving has since been flown back to Winnipeg, where police say he remains in custody.

Click to play video 'Largest meth bust in Manitoba history could temporarily lead to more crime, expert says' Largest meth bust in Manitoba history could temporarily lead to more crime, expert says
Largest meth bust in Manitoba history could temporarily lead to more crime, expert says – Dec 11, 2019

 

