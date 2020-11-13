Coronavirus: TVDSB reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, confirms presumptive cases

Send this page to someone via email

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the Thames Valley District School Board.

The TVDSB has confirmed a new case of the coronavirus at Westminster Secondary School.

The board says the case is not linked to the new case reported on Tuesday at the same school.

A second case has also been reported at Eagle Heights Public School. This comes after officials reported a new case on Tuesday.

The board said there is no evidence of school transmission in the case of Eagle Heights.

The TVDSB is also reporting that a presumptive case reported earlier this week at Straffordville Public School in Elgin County has been confirmed as positive.

Story continues below advertisement

In all of the cases, the schools remain open.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is currently investigating the cases and is in the process of identifying the individual’s close contacts and following up directly to provide specific testing advice.