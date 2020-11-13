Coronavirus: TVDSB reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, confirms presumptive cases

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the Thames Valley District School Board.
The TVDSB has confirmed a new case of the coronavirus at Westminster Secondary School.
The board says the case is not linked to the new case reported on Tuesday at the same school.
A second case has also been reported at Eagle Heights Public School. This comes after officials reported a new case on Tuesday.
The board said there is no evidence of school transmission in the case of Eagle Heights.
The TVDSB is also reporting that a presumptive case reported earlier this week at Straffordville Public School in Elgin County has been confirmed as positive.
In all of the cases, the schools remain open.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is currently investigating the cases and is in the process of identifying the individual’s close contacts and following up directly to provide specific testing advice.
Comments