Education

Coronavirus: TVDSB reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, confirms presumptive cases

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 9:08 am
A file photo of someone being given a coronavirus test.
A file photo of someone being given a coronavirus test. AP Photo file

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the Thames Valley District School Board.

The TVDSB has confirmed a new case of the coronavirus at Westminster Secondary School.

The board says the case is not linked to the new case reported on Tuesday at the same school.

Read more: Coronavirus: 3 confirmed cases, 1 presumptive tied to 3 TVDSB schools across 3 counties

A second case has also been reported at Eagle Heights Public School. This comes after officials reported a new case on Tuesday.

The board said there is no evidence of school transmission in the case of Eagle Heights.

The TVDSB is also reporting that a presumptive case reported earlier this week at Straffordville Public School in Elgin County has been confirmed as positive.

In all of the cases, the schools remain open.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is currently investigating the cases and is in the process of identifying the individual’s close contacts and following up directly to provide specific testing advice.

