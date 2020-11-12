West end apartment in Hamilton damaged by fire

A Hamilton apartment unit suffered “heavy damage” after a multiple-alarm fire at a building in the city’s west end.
The blaze led to an evacuation of the building and neighbouring structures near 1884 Main St. W. around 6 a.m.
Hamilton Fire says a tenant on the 6th floor had to be rescued from his balcony by crews.
“The adult male tenant was transported to hospital where he is currently being assessed as a result of smoke inhalation,” said Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Steve Welton.
An initial investigation suggests damage is in the $75,000 range and that the cause likely was careless smoking.
There were no injuries.
