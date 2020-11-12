West end apartment in Hamilton damaged by fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton apartment unit suffered “heavy damage” after a multiple-alarm fire at a building in the city’s west end.

The blaze led to an evacuation of the building and neighbouring structures near 1884 Main St. W. around 6 a.m.

Hamilton Fire says a tenant on the 6th floor had to be rescued from his balcony by crews.

“The adult male tenant was transported to hospital where he is currently being assessed as a result of smoke inhalation,” said Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Steve Welton.

An initial investigation suggests damage is in the $75,000 range and that the cause likely was careless smoking.

There were no injuries.

#HFD crews are attending a multiple alarm apartment fire at 1884 Main St. W. The tenant made his way to the balcony and was safely removed by crews. Heavy damage to the unit. Crews are overhauling and clearing heavy smoke conditions. No injuries to report. #StrongForYou pic.twitter.com/YRdX2AC22V — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) November 12, 2020