Weather: Motorists asked to avoid Commonage Road near Vernon until conditions improve

A section of a well-travelled road in the North Okanagan is temporarily closed because of a multi-vehicle collision.

The City of Vernon said emergency crews are responding to the incident on Commonage Road, which was closed between Predator Ridge Drive and the intersection of Bailey Road.

In a press release, the city said firefighters are reporting a number of vehicles in the ditch along Commonage Road near Highway 97.

With overnight and morning snowfall blanketing the region, the city also said its road-clearing crews are busy, but that all motorists are asked to avoid the Commonage Road area until driving conditions improve.

“The snow accumulated quickly overnight and has created slippery roads across the whole region,” said deputy fire chief Dwight Seymour.

“We recommend avoiding travel today. But if you have to drive somewhere, please remember to slow down, make sure there is lots of room between yourself and the vehicle in front of you, and give yourself ample time to reach your destination.”

The City of Vernon said on Monday night, emergency crews also attended a major motor vehicle incident that closed a portion of Highway 97 for a period of time.

The city said two people were transported to hospital following a head-on collision in the hospital-hill area of Highway 97.