Ottawa Public Library reopens all branches following threat

Ottawa Public Library is reopening its branches on Tuesday morning after an undisclosed threat forced a precautionary closure on Monday afternoon.

The local library announced shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon that it was closing its branches “due to an emergency situation.”

The library said police are investigating the threat but did not provide any further details in social media posts on Monday afternoon.

The OPL announced via Twitter shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that it would reopen all branches, though details surrounding the nature of the threat have yet to be made public.

Branches will be reopening today with their usual hours of operation: https://t.co/3bgqq3Cwf6

Les succursales rouvriront aujourd’hui selon les heures d’ouverture régulières: https://t.co/mfXLUhAqKb

Merci de votre soutien ! — OttPubLib/BibPubOtt (@opl_bpo) November 10, 2020

Ottawa police have yet to respond to requests for comment on Tuesday morning

The decision to shut down its locations on Monday affected Ottawa Public Health’s flu shot clinics scheduled at the Orleans branch.

But as of Tuesday morning, the local public health unit said flu shot appointments were able to resume at the Orleans location.

Anyone whose vaccination appointment that was cancelled can call 613-580-6744 to reschedule.

