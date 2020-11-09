Menu

Crime

Box containing ashes of Calgary woman’s late husband stolen during home break-in: police

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 7:24 pm
Calgary Police are looking for this box, containing ashes, that was stolen during a break-in Oct. 26, 2020.
Calgary Police are looking for this box, containing ashes, that was stolen during a break-in Oct. 26, 2020. Calgary Police

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is asking for help finding a wooden box containing the ashes of a woman’s late husband.

The break-in happened at the woman’s home early Monday, Oct. 26, in the 0-to-100 block of Hawkland Circle N.W.. In a release Monday, police said a man broke in while the residents were away.

Read more: Calgary woman ‘devastated’ by theft of father’s ashes

According to CPS a number of items were stolen, including a handmade oak box that held the woman’s late husband’s ashes.

This handmade oak box contained the ashes of the victim's late husband.
This handmade oak box contained the ashes of the victim’s late husband. Calgary Police Service

Police went over video from nearby CCTV cameras and spoke with possible witnesses, but they have not been able to identify a suspect.

CPS has described the man they are looking for as having a slim build. They said the suspect was wearing a beige baseball cap that was on backwards, a yellow shirt, black jacket, beige pants and he was wearing a medical face mask.

Officers believe the man may have been in the Hawkwood area in a black compact car before the break-in.

Anyone with information about the break-in, or the location of the ashes is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

