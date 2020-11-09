Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case on Monday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 11:42 am
Nova Scotia Public Health is reporting one new case of the coronavirus on Monday.

The province says the case is located in the Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

On Sunday, three cases in the Central Zone were reported and the sources were under investigation. In addition, nearly a dozen potential exposure locations have been identified in Halifax last week.

Provincial health officials will meet for an update on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports new potential exposures, advises Bitter End patrons to get tested

Premier Stephen McNeil expressed concern over a growing number of cases in the province in a Sunday statement.

“I am concerned about the recent increase in both the number of cases and public exposure notices,” he said.

“We cannot become complacent about this virus. That means we all must continue to follow public health protocols, including social distancing, wearing a mask, proper hand hygiene and limiting social contacts.”

As of Monday, Nova Scotia has 16 active cases of COVID-19.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,129 cases of the virus. Of those, 1,048 cases are considered resolved.

There have also been 65 deaths in the province as a result of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia has completed 117,623 negative test results in total.

Monday’s provincial COVID-19 update will be livestreamed here.

